Pound 1952 (RSA, George VI)

Obverse Pound 1952 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VIReverse Pound 1952 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VI

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,502
  • Mintage PROOF12,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge VI
  • DenominationPound
  • Year1952
  • RulerGeorge VI (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:630 USD
Average price (PROOF):630 USD
Auction sales chart Pound 1952 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VI
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Pound 1952 . This gold coin from the times of George VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3173 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 21, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionPF58 NGC
Selling price
RSA Pound 1952 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
808 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 14, 2024
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - May 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionPF61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 30, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
SellerRoschberg Mynthandel AS
DateMarch 16, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionPF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
SellerRauch
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2025
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2025
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2025
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionPF66 NGC
To auction
RSA Pound 1952 at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionPROOF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George VI Pound 1952?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Pound 1952 is 630 USD for regular strike and 630 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 7,3251 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 828,04 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Pound 1952?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Pound 1952 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Pound 1952?

To sell the Pound 1952 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

