RSA
Period:
1852-2020
1852-2020
Transvaal Republic
1852-1902
George V
1910-1936
George VI
1936-1952
Elizabeth II
1952-2020
Gold coins Pound of George VI - RSA
Pound 1952
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Mintage
PROOF
Sales
Sales
1952
16,502
12,000
2
101
