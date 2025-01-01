flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Coins of RSA 1952

Gold coins

Obverse Pound 1952
Reverse Pound 1952
Pound 1952
Average price630 $
Sales
2101
Obverse Half pound 1952
Reverse Half pound 1952
Half pound 1952
Average price340 $
Sales
077
