flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Half pound 1952 (RSA, George VI)

Obverse Half pound 1952 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VIReverse Half pound 1952 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VI

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,002
  • Mintage PROOF12,000

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge VI
  • DenominationHalf pound
  • Year1952
  • RulerGeorge VI (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeBullion
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Average price (PROOF):540 USD
Auction sales chart Half pound 1952 - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VI
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half pound 1952 . This gold coin from the times of George VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place December 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionPF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 29, 2025
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 10, 2022
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
SellerBertolami
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJune 3, 2022
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 3, 2022
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half pound 1952 at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George VI Half pound 1952?

According to the latest data as of August 30, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half pound 1952 is 340 USD for regular strike and 540 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 414,2 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half pound 1952?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half pound 1952 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half pound 1952?

To sell the Half pound 1952 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RSACoin catalog of George VICoins of RSA in 1952All RSA coinsRSA gold coinsRSA coins Half poundNumismatic auctions