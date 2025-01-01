Catalog
Period:
1852-2020
1852-2020
Transvaal Republic
1852-1902
George V
1910-1936
George VI
1936-1952
Elizabeth II
1952-2020
RSA coins price guide
George V
Half Sovereign
Gold coins Half Sovereign of George V - RSA
Half Sovereign 1923-1926
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Mintage
PROOF
Sales
Sales
1923
SA
-
655
0
61
1925
SA
946,615
-
3
91
1926
SA
808,540
-
3
77
