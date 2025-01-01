flag
RSAPeriod:1852-2020 1852-2020

Gold coins Half Sovereign of George V - RSA

type-coin
type-coin

Half Sovereign 1923-1926

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCMintage PROOFSalesSales
1923SA-6550611925SA946,615-3911926SA808,540-377
