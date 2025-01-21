flag
Half Sovereign 1925 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1925 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1925 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC946,615

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1925
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:310 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1925 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half Sovereign 1925 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
SellerSoler y Llach
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
SellerCayón
DateJuly 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
SellerSkanfil Auksjoner AS
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
RSA Half Sovereign 1925 SA at auction Numismatica Italia - February 16, 2024
SellerNumismatica Italia
DateFebruary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1925 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1925 with mark SA is 310 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 413,69 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1925 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half Sovereign 1925 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1925 with the letters SA?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1925 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
