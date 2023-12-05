flag
Half Sovereign 1926 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1926 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1926 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC808,540

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1926
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half Sovereign 1926 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1829 $
Price in auction currency 1450 GBP
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 5, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 21, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
RSA Half Sovereign 1926 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1926 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1926 with mark SA is 390 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 413,69 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1926 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half Sovereign 1926 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1926 with the letters SA?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1926 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

