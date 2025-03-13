flag
Half Sovereign 1923 SA (RSA, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1923 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1923 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF655

Description

  • CountryRSA
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1923
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPretoria
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:890 USD
Average price (PROOF):1900 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1923 SA - Gold Coin Value - RSA, George V
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the South African Half Sovereign 1923 with mark SA. This gold coin from the times of George V. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22925 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,875. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionPF58 NGC
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - May 2, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 2, 2025
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionPF58 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 28, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
SellerDNW
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionPF67 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Schulman - June 17, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateJune 17, 2021
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 7, 2020
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 27, 2020
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
RSA Half Sovereign 1923 SA at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 1, 2020
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1923 SA?

According to the latest data as of August 29, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1923 with mark SA is 890 USD for regular strike and 1900 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 413,69 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1923 with mark SA?

The information on the current value of the South African coin Half Sovereign 1923 with the letters SA is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1923 with the letters SA?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1923 with the letters SA we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

