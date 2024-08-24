Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern coins Efimok of Paul I - Russia
Efimok 1798 PatternSmall monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1798 СП ОМ Plain edge R4 0 01798 СП ОМ Edge inscription R4 0 21798 СП ОМ Patterned edge R4 0 0
Efimok 1798 PatternLarge monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1798 СП ОМ R4 0 0
Efimok 1798 PatternAn Eagle in a monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1798 СП ОМ Edge inscription R4 0 01798 СП ОМ Plain edge R4 0 1
