Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern coins Efimok of Paul I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Efimok 1798 Pattern

Small monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1798 СП ОМ Plain edge R4 0 01798 СП ОМ Edge inscription R4 0 21798 СП ОМ Patterned edge R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

Efimok 1798 Pattern

Large monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1798 СП ОМ R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

Efimok 1798 Pattern

An Eagle in a monogram
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1798 СП ОМ Edge inscription R4 0 01798 СП ОМ Plain edge R4 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I All Russian coins Russian coins Efimok Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search