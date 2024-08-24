Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram". Edge inscription (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Efimok 1798 "Small monogram" with mark СП ОМ. Edge inscription. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)