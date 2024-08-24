Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram". Edge inscription (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Efimok
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Efimok 1798 "Small monogram" with mark СП ОМ. Edge inscription. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
