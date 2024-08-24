Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram". Edge inscription (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram" Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Efimok
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Efimok 1798 "Small monogram" with mark СП ОМ. Edge inscription. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
1570714 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 CHF
Russia Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Efimok 1798 "Small monogram", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

