Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram". Patterned edge (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Patterned edge
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Efimok
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
