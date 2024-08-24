Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "Small monogram". Patterned edge (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Patterned edge

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Efimok
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Efimok 1798 "Small monogram", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

