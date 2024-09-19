Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram". Edge inscription (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Edge inscription

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 40,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Efimok
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

