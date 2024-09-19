Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram". Edge inscription (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 40,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Efimok
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
