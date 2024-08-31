Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram". Plain edge (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 40,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Efimok
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Efimok 1798 "An Eagle in a monogram" with mark СП ОМ. Plain edge. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,300. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Efimok 1798 "An Eagle in a monogram", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search