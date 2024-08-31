Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram". Plain edge (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Efimok 1798 "An Eagle in a monogram" with mark СП ОМ. Plain edge. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,300. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

