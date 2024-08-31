Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram". Plain edge (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Pattern Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 40,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Efimok
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Efimok 1798 "An Eagle in a monogram" with mark СП ОМ. Plain edge. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,300. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia Efimok 1798 СП ОМ "An Eagle in a monogram" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
