Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The monogram is narrow
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,525,162
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search