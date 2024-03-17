Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The monogram is narrow

Obverse 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,525,162

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

