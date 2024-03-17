1 Kopek 1858 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1858 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (3) XF (8) VF (12) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) RD (1) BN (5) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)

