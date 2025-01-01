Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Account
Your account
0 days
Invoices
Log out
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
Reuss-Schleiz
Period:
1807-1868
1807-1868
Heinrich LIV
1807-1807
Heinrich LI
1812-1814
Heinrich XLII
1815-1816
Heinrich LXXII
1840-1847
Heinrich LXII
1840-1854
Heinrich LXVII
1855-1864
Heinrich XIV
1868-1868
Home
Catalog
Reuss-Schleiz coins price guide
Heinrich XLII
Coins catalog of Heinrich XLII (1815-1816)
Total added coins: 4
Coin catalog
Heinrich XLII
1815-1816
Silver
Groschen
Copper
3 Pfennig
Year of the coin
1815
1816
Prices of coins of Heinrich XLII
Popularity
Popularity
By year (oldest first)
By year (newest first)
By price (cheapest first)
By price (expensive first)
Photo
Description
Metal
Av. price
UNC
Av. price
PROOF
Sales
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
3 Pfennig 1815
Copper
$190
-
0
7
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
Groschen 1815
Silver
$700
-
0
10
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
Groschen 1816 S
Silver
$510
-
0
4
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
3 Pfennig 1816
Copper
$480
-
0
4
1
1
...
1
...
1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Reuss-Schleiz
All Reuss-Schleiz coins
Reuss-Schleiz silver coins
Numismatic auctions