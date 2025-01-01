Coins catalog of Heinrich XLII (1815-1816)

flag
PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Coin photoCoin photo
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
3 Pfennig 1815
Copper$190-07Coin photoCoin photo
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
Groschen 1815
Silver$700-010Coin photoCoin photo
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
Groschen 1816 S
Silver$510-04Coin photoCoin photo
Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII
3 Pfennig 1816
Copper$480-04
