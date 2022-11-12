3 Pfennig 1816 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) VF (1)