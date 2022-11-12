flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1816 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1816 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1816 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter23,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC75,600

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XLII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1816
  • RulerHeinrich XLII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1816 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1816 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1816 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1816 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich XLIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1816All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions