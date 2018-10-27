flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Groschen 1816 S (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Obverse Groschen 1816 S - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLIIReverse Groschen 1816 S - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XLII
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1816
  • RulerHeinrich XLII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1816 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1816 S at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1816 S at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1816 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1816 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

