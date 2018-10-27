Groschen 1816 S (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1816 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)