3 Pfennig 1815 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (2)