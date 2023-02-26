Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1815 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter23,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC75,600
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich XLII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1815
- RulerHeinrich XLII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
