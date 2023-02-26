flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1815 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1815 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter23,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC75,600

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XLII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1815
  • RulerHeinrich XLII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1815 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

