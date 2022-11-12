Groschen 1815 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (2)