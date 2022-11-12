Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Groschen 1815 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,76 g
- Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich XLII
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1815
- RulerHeinrich XLII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
