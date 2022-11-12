flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Groschen 1815 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII)

Obverse Groschen 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLIIReverse Groschen 1815 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XLII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XLII
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1815
  • RulerHeinrich XLII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XLII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1333 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
830 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1815 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

