Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1962

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 1962
Reverse 20 Groszy 1962
20 Groszy 1962
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 10 Groszy 1962
Reverse 10 Groszy 1962
10 Groszy 1962
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 5 Groszy 1962
Reverse 5 Groszy 1962
5 Groszy 1962
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 34

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Groszy 1962 Pattern
Reverse 10 Groszy 1962 Pattern
10 Groszy 1962 Pattern Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 35
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search