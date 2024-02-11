5 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

