Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1962 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1962 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 90,257,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.

Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

