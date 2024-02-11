Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 90,257,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1962
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 26, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
