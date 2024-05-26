Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 19,140,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1962
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
