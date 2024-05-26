Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1962 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1962 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 19,140,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1962 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search