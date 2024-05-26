20 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (20) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (7) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) Service NGC (17) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Wójcicki (3)