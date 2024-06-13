Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 1962. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1962
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1962 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
