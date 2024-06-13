Pattern 10 Groszy 1962. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 1962 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

