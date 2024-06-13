Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 25,362,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1962
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
