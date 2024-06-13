Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1962 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1962 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1962 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 25,362,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1962 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1962 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

