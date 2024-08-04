Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1918

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1918 FF
Reverse 20 Pfennig 1918 FF
20 Pfennig 1918 FF
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1918 FF
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1918 FF
10 Pfennig 1918 FF
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1918 FF
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1918 FF
5 Pfennig 1918 FF
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1918 FF
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1918 FF
1 Pfennig 1918 FF
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 137
