Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 10 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 14,990,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 10 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Kingdom of Poland Coins of Poland in 1918 All Polish coins Polish iron coins Polish coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search