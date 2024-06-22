Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,56 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 14,990,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search