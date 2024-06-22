10 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

