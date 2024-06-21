1 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

