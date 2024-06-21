Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 1,97 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 51,484,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (5)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (6)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (10)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (46)
- Wójcicki (12)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search