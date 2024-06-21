Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 1 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 1,97 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 51,484,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

