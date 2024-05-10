5 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (54) AU (2) XF (7) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) MS63 (14) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (46) PCGS (3)

