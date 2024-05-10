Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 5 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,53 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 22,690,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
