5 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,53 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 22,690,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
