Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 19,260,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1918
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (5)
- COINSNET (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Stack's (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search