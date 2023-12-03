Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Pfennig 1918 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 20 Pfennig 1918 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 19,260,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1918
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Pfennig 1918 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2017.

Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 20 Pfennig 1918 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1918 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

