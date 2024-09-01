Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1861

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 82
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 570 $
Sales
1 108
