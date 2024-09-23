Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1857

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1857 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1857 MW Warsaw Mint
25 Kopeks 1857 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1857 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1857 MW Warsaw Mint
20 Kopeks 1857 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 18

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1857 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1857 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 61
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search