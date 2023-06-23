20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)