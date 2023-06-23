Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 87,460
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1613 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
