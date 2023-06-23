Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,460

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1613 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

