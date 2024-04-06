Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 203,975

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8757 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 2255 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

