25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8757 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

