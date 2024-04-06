Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1857 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 203,975
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1857
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1857 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8757 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 2255 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
