Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1845

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 22

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1845 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1845 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1845 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse Poltina 1845 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1845 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1845 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 28
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
