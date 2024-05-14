25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

