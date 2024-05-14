Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 51,738
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- RND (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1101 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search