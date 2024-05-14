Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 51,738

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1101 EUR
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1845 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search