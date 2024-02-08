Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 62,290

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price

