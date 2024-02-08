Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 62,290
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
943 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search