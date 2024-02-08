20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1845 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

