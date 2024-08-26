Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1758

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC Crown
Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC Crown
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC Crown Prussian forgery
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 51

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 Danzig
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 Danzig
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 Danzig Pure silver
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1758 Crown
Reverse 1 Grosz 1758 Crown
1 Grosz 1758 Crown
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 18
