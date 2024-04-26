Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

