1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (12) F (1)