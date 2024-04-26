Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1758 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1758
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1758 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search