3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

