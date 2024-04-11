Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1758
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
