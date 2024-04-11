Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (14)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (12)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1758 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1758 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search