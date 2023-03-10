Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 62,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

