Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1758
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 62,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13547 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
16187 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
