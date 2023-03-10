Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 62,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13547 $
Price in auction currency 60000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
16187 $
Price in auction currency 62000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1758 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search