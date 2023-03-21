5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown". Prussian forgery (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 "Crown" with mark EC. Prussian forgery. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (18) VF (24) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

