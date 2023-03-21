Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown". Prussian forgery (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Prussian forgery

Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" Prussian forgery - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" Prussian forgery - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 "Crown" with mark EC. Prussian forgery. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1758 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 5 Thaler (August d'or) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search