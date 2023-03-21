Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 EC "Crown". Prussian forgery (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Prussian forgery
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,65 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
- Year 1758
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 "Crown" with mark EC. Prussian forgery. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1758 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
