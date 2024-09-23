Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1569

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1569 Lithuania
Reverse Ducat 1569 Lithuania
Ducat 1569 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse 4 Grosz 1569 Lithuania
Reverse 4 Grosz 1569 Lithuania
4 Grosz 1569 Lithuania
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 156
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Double Denar 1569 Lithuania
Reverse Double Denar 1569 Lithuania
Double Denar 1569 Lithuania
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 93
