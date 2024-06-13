4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (3) XF (38) VF (91) F (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (6)

