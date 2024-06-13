Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,29 g
- Diameter 24 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 4 Grosz
- Year 1569
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
