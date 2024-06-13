Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,29 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Grosz
  • Year 1569
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 6,250. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 4 Grosz 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
