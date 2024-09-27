Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1569
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1569 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2003.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Otto Helbing (1)
- WCN (1)
