Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1569
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1569 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2003.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
11245 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ducat 1569 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

