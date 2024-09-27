Ducat 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1569 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2003.

