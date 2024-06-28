Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,6 g
- Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Double Denar
- Year 1569
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
