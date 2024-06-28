Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.

