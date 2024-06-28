Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Diameter 14 - 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Double Denar
  • Year 1569
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 6, 2021.

Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Double Denar 1569 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

