Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1568

Silver coins

Obverse 4 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
Reverse 4 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
4 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 142
Obverse 4 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
Reverse 4 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
4 Grosz 1568 Lithuania Decorated shields
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1568 Lithuania
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
