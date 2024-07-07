Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,29 g
- Diameter 24 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 4 Grosz
- Year 1568
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
