Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,29 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Grosz
  • Year 1568
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

