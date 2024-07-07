4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) XF (42) VF (72) F (5) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

DESA (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)

Felix Schiessinger (1)

GGN (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (30)

Niemczyk (24)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (6)

PDA & PGN (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Schulman (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (2)

WCN (13)

WDA - MiM (12)

Wójcicki (5)