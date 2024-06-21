1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (23) VF (40) F (1) No grade (28) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Janas (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (16)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (24)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Provenance Auctions (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (1)