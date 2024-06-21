Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 21 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1568
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Tykocin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
