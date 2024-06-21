Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1568
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Tykocin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Tykocin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (24)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Provenance Auctions (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1568 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Search