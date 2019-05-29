Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". Decorated shields (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Variety: Decorated shields
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,29 g
- Diameter 23,5 - 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 4 Grosz
- Year 1568
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". Decorated shields. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2003.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search