Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". Decorated shields (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Variety: Decorated shields

Obverse 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" Decorated shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" Decorated shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,29 g
  • Diameter 23,5 - 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 4 Grosz
  • Year 1568
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". Decorated shields. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
3244 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania" at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

