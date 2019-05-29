4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". Decorated shields (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 4 Grosz 1568 "Lithuania". Decorated shields. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 20,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2003.

Сondition F (1) No grade (1)