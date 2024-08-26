Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1558

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1558 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1558 Danzig
Ducat 1558 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 Danzig
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1558 Danzig Klippe
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1558 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1558 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1558 Lithuania
Average price 35 $
Sales
1 229
Obverse Denar 1558 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1558 Lithuania
Denar 1558 Lithuania
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse Denar 1558 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1558 Danzig
Denar 1558 Danzig
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 38
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search